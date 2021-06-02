British property exempt from discrimination laws – the world

Buckingham Palace has in the past negotiated provisions to exempt the Queen and the royal family from laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race and gender in the United Kingdom. This was revealed through exclusive documents obtained by The Guardian as part of an investigation.

According to the British newspaper, the terms are still in effect today. The documents also reveal that until at least the late 1960s “immigrants or foreigners of color” were excluded from official roles at Buckingham Palace.

The documents were discovered in the National Archives as part of a Guardian investigation into the royal family’s use of a shadowy parliamentary procedure called “Queen’s Consent” to secretly influence the content of British law. The royal family’s exemption from the prohibition of discrimination came into effect in the 1970s, shortly after the relevant laws were passed. In practice, the Guardian wrote, it has been impossible for nearly 50 years for ethnic minorities who work for minors to file a complaint if they feel they have been discriminated against.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace did not deny that the Queen was, or still is, exempt from the laws, but indicated that the King had, or had, a special procedure for accepting complaints of discrimination.