Bringing dinosaurs back to life like in Jurassic Park is possible, science says so, but… there are problems

Jurassic Park may finally be a reality, but the situation is more complicated than we see in the movies.

Certainly, the love and interest that many people nowadays have for dinosaurs is also due to Jurassic Park, which at the end of the 1990s represented the first real entertainment product on a global scale. Display a replica of a dinosaur in the fleshTheir features have become part of popular imagination to this day, even if later scientific research showed that real dinosaurs had a different appearance compared to those represented by Spielberg in his blockbuster film.

Despite the decline in interest in the Jurassic Park series, which continued but with much lower results compared to the first films, interest in dinosaurs, in general, Towards the world of extinct animals Which has long fascinated not only biology and science lovers, but all those who want to know more about the natural world that once existed and now no longer exists.

One of the many questions that many people ask themselves these days regarding extinct animals, also based on what can be seen in the first Jurassic Park movie, is It’s about bringing back animals that unfortunately no longer live on our land: Even if what you see in Spielberg’s film has been treated as pseudoscience for years, in reality scientists in the real world are already studying a technique to bring extinct animals back to life, so-called De-extinction.

Everything you need to know about fighting extinction: where the science stands

The movie Jurassic Park shows us how some scientists and researchers were able to bring dinosaurs back to life by extracting their DNA from mosquitoes found in fossil amber: a pseudoscientific technique that obviously cannot be replicated in reality, but despite this the scientific community He is already working on a technology to bring extinct animals back to life, even if in this case we are not talking about dinosaurs but about them Other species, such as the woolly mammoth, thylacine, or dodo, have recently become extinct.

Bin LamThe co-founder of the biotech company Colossal announced that by 2050 half of the animal species on Earth may face extinction, which would have catastrophic effects on the ecosystem: that is why scientists are moving forward with improving de-extinction techniques in order to act quickly in the event of problems in The ecosystem is on a global scale due to the disappearance of animals.

Therefore, de-extinction represents a very important benefit for the scientific community, but at the same time it also represents a great risk: beyond Ethical implications Which is important to emphasize since it may seem barbaric to many to bring dead animals back to life, We must also take into account the environmental impact that extinct animals that have ceased to exist on Earth for tens of millions of years can have.such as the woolly mammoth, which may not be adapted to the current climate and ecosystem of today’s world.

Precisely for this reason, de-extinction is not easy to apply, and the same thing Lam is working on a documentary that explains the basics of this scientific technique Evaluating its causes and consequences on our world: It is not yet certain what it will be called and when it will be published, but we already know that it will be directed by James Reid, director of “My friend is at the bottom of the sea“, Documentary 2020.

