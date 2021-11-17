November 17, 2021

Bribery over Armed Forces rivalry: 14 arrested in Naples for corruption

Noah French November 17, 2021 2 min read

In return for the bribe, they allege that some of the participants in the recruitment contest made promises and then facilitated. Armed Forces Force (Carabinieri, Army and Air Force) and the prison guard must pass psycho-aptitude tests in the police department.

Prison police carried out 14 Precautions Against several suspects accused of corruption by the Naples Public Prosecutor. From the end of 2020 to the first half of 2021, investigations have made it possible for two agents of the prison to shed light on a series of episodes in which they are already seen as heroes.

On four occasions, between January and June this year (January 8, February 12, May 8 and June 21), negative training certificates were issued to the training school from an analytical laboratory in the province of Avelino, which was converted by the former agent, from the prison police’s Nick investigation investigation coordinated by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office. They will appear in the investigation documents Many wiretapes And Naples’ trial judge Federica Colucci, in a precautionary detention order, charged the three suspects with “gravity of crime” (underlining the “public officer’s lie and privately made lie in public documents. Competition).” Repeat and such behavior is unnecessary. ”The judge underlined that“ if the candidate had tested positive, his absence from the course would have been fully justified ”. The Naples trial judge noted that the suspects “did not hesitate to accept the risk that the candidate would attend a training class, even if the competition was positive at school, and lie about Kovit’s negativity, where he could have hurt many.” Federica Colosseum In precautionary custody.

