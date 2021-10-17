Brembo, Barsanti Matteucci Prize in Bombay

The prestigious award for the inventors of the internal combustion engine was given to Pietrasanta.

Alberto Bombasi, founder and president of Brembo, was awarded the 20th International Parsante & Mattucci Prize, dedicated to the inventors of the internal combustion engine. This year marks the bicentenary of the birth of Father Eugenio Barsanti, born in Pietrasanta on October 21, 1821, who, together with engineer Felice Mattucci, invented the external combustion engine in 1854.

The award, promoted by the Municipality of Pietrasanta and the Rotary Club of Viareggio Versilia sponsored by the University of Pisa and in cooperation with the Zimenian Observatory in Florence, the Massimo del Chiaro Art Foundry and the patronage of the Tuscany Region and the Province of Lucca was delivered as part of the traditional ceremony held in the Sant’Agostino Monastery on Sunday 17 October. It was the Mayor, Alberto Stefano Giovanniti, who presented the bronze award given by the Massimo del Chiaro Art Foundry. The ceremony was attended by Tuscany Governor Eugenio Gianni and Senator Massimo Malegni.

In previous editions, the award has been given to many Italian and international personalities from the automotive world, including Giorgetto Giugiaro and Gerhard Ertl, the Nobel laureate and inventor of the catalytic converter, to astronauts Maurizio Chile and Jessica Kate, to Rolls-Royce’s Technical and Research Director, Phillips Raffles, Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felica and Bosch CEO Gabriele Allievi.

