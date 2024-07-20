Brazil, Rio Grande State Declares Animal Health Emergency After Newcastle Disease Outbreak Detected

It’s not just bird flu that’s raising tensions between health authorities in the United States and other parts of the world. The government of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has decreed a state of animal health emergency after discovering an outbreak of Newcastle disease (or pseudo-fowl plague), one of the most terrifying diseases in the world. […]

The decree, which is valid for 90 days, allows for more flexible measures to contain the risk of spread, and removes some bureaucratic barriers in the event of new cases of Paramyxoviridae (APMV-1) virus. Among the measures provided for in the protocol are:– Slaughter all birds in which the disease has been confirmed.“Cleaning the place and establishing a protection and monitoring system for the area within a 10-kilometer radius.

The Ministry of Agriculture confirms that the consumption of poultry products subject to the control of the official veterinary service remains safe and without contraindications. The last outbreak of Newcastle disease in Brazil dates back to 2006.

As the Ministry of Health website states: “Since its first appearance, Newcastle disease has spread throughout the world.There have been at least four pandemics in the past century.The natural reservoir of Paramyxoviruses is wild birds, especially waterfowl. Infection can also occur in humans through direct contact with high viral loads, causing conjunctivitis, which is the most common symptom and occurs 24 hours after exposure.

