Borsa Italiana, suspension of November 17, 2022 session

Today will be the placement of the 18th batch of BTP Italia that expires in November 2028. Stellantis and Atlantia will be monitored.

The main indices of the Italiana Stock Exchange and the main European financial centers can begin the session Fractional progression. The offering of the eighteenth tranche of BTP Italia, which expires in November 2028, will end today: in the first three days of the offering, the guarantee received €7.28 billion worth of orders.

bad session for i Major US stock indices. The Dow Jones index posted the lowest decline of 0.12% to 33,554 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.83% to 3,959 points. The worst performer of the Nasdaq (-1.54% at 11,184 points).

In red color Tokyo Stock ExchangeThis is in line with the negative trend of major Asian financial centers. The Nikkei index lost 0.35 percent to 27,931 points, after fluctuating between the lowest level at 27,910 points and the highest level at 28,030 points.

The Bitcoins It is confirmed at $16,500 (less than €16,000).

L’euro It is back below $1.04.

to be monitored stellants. ACEA (the European Union of car manufacturers) reported that in October 2022 745,855 cars were registered in the EU, an increase of 12.2% compared to 664,861 in the same period in 2021. However, sales of Stellantis in October 2022 decreased significantly Slight: Last month, the group of cars born from the merger between FCA and PSA posted a contraction in registrations of 4.3% as 141,500 cars were sold. Meanwhile, Stellantis announced that it had acquired aiMotive, a company active in developing advanced solutions for artificial intelligence and self-driving software.



focus on Atlanta. The Infrastructure Holding Company has released the final results of Schema Alfa’s takeover bid. The bidder reports that 448,016,930 Atlantia shares have been offered, equivalent to 54.254% of the share capital. As a result, Schema Alfa will own 721,357,930 shares, representing 87.354% of Atlantia’s share capital. Subject to fulfillment of the remaining conditions of the offer, the terms will reopen for another period of five trading days, i.e. for sessions between 21st and 25th November 2022.



