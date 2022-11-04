Borsa Italiana, commenting on the 4 November 2022 session

Enel accelerates upwards. IntesaSanpaolo is very good, after the quarterly report. But a bad day for Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Leonardo is bad too

The main indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets have been consolidated in positive area In the last session of the week, in increments of up to 2-3%.

15.15 onwards FTSEMib It rose 2.52% to 23,378 points, just below its intraday high of 23,286 points. At the same time FTSE Italia all participated 2.34% recovered. plus sign for file FTSE Italia medium hat (+1.23%) and The star of FTSE Italia (+1.83%).

The Bitcoin It rose to $21,000.

The BTP-Bund spread It fluctuates around 215 pips, with the ten-year BTP yield returning just under 4.4%.

L ‘euro I touched $0.99.

In the It accelerates upwards and gains 1.93% to 4.6625 euros. The electric giant has informed me Financial results for the first nine months of 2022During this period, there was a strong increase in revenue and a decline in profitability. Debt is increasing. Enel management has also reviewed some of the financial goals related to FY 2022 and reported the amount of interim dividends 2023 (related to FY 2022).

The Monte dei Paschi di Siena Records a decrease of 12.9% to 1.6024 euros. The Seine Institute announced that the capital increase, which includes 1,249,665,648 newly issued shares, has been fully subscribed for a total value of €2.5 billion.

Intesa San Paulo Confirmed in positive territory (+2.03% to €2.0095)after spreading Results for the first nine months of 2022 Which, according to management, underscores the organization’s ability to achieve strong profitability and create value for all stakeholders even in complex contexts, such as today’s. IntesaSanpaolo has also provided an update to its financial estimates for 2022 and has approved an interim dividend for 2022 (with respect to 2022) of €0.0738 per share.

Leonardo Records a decline of 7.24% to 7.606 euros. The airline informed me Financial results for the first nine months of 2022, a period that closed with revenue growth and improved profitability. Moreover, Leonardo’s management has revised some of the financial estimates for 2022, in particular, on the orders.

also Pirelli (+9% to €3,985) among session champions in FTSEMib. The company issued I Financial results for the first nine months of 2022It is the period that witnessed growth in the main economic indicators, which was better than the consensus of analysts. In light of the operating performance recorded in the period under review, Pirelli’s management has updated the financial targets for 2022.

march stop Telecom Italia TIMAfter the sharp rise that was achieved in the previous four sessions. The phone company’s stock rose 0.55% to 0.2195 euros.

Tenaris Accelerates upward (+4.92% to €16.95). The company issued I Financial results for the first nine months and third quarter of 2022. Figures for January-September showed strong improvement in sales volume and profitability, benefiting from increased sales volumes and tube prices. Tenaris management has provided some financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 and proposed an interim dividend for 2023 (relating to fiscal year 2022) of $0.17 per share.



