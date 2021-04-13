Borsa Italiana, commentary on today’s session (April 13, 2021)

An excellent day for Irene. Instead, he took advantage of Diasurin. Bitcoin fell below $ 63,000 after touching an all-time high of $ 63,095

The main indexes of the Italian Stock Exchange and the record of the main European financial markets Fractional progression.

It is 16.10 FTSEMib It rose 0.31% to 24.533 points, after fluctuating between the lowest level at 24462 points and the highest level at 24.639 points. At the same time FTSE Italia All Share It rose 0.34%. Plus sign for file Medium hat from FTSE Italia (+ 0.7%) and for FTSE Italia star (+ 1.38%).

The Bitcoin It fell below $ 63,000 (over € 52,500) after adjusting an all-time high of $ 63,158.

He. She Spread Btp Bond It reached 105 points.

L ‘euro It’s over $ 1.19.

Saipem Slightly below average (-0.13% to € 2,276). The engineering company announced that it has received confirmation from Qatargas to exercise two options related to additional work in the framework of the project to sustain production of the offshore North Field. The two variants are valued at approximately $ 350 million.

A great day to Irish (+ 2,56% a 2,4 €). Città Metropolitana Torino and Metro Holding have also reported that they have acquired 2.5% of the facility’s capital. The deal could have been executed by building reverse accelerator ledgers at a price of € 2.53 per share.

Take advantage of Diasurin (-0.98% a 151,55 €), After the sharp rise in the session on Monday 12 April.

General It decreased by 0.23% to € 17.03. According to what is written on Il Sole24Ore, in the next few hours, the top management of the Trieste-based company can evaluate potential investments in Malaysia and Russia at 700 million and 2 billion euros, respectively.

Cattolica acecurazione Still in negative territory (-3.14% to € 4.93). The insurer announced that the sale of the investment made in Lombarda Vita in favor of IntesaSanpaolo, acquired from UBI Banca, has been closed as a result of the merger between the two institutes completed today. As stipulated in the agreements, the buyer paid the insurance company 219.8 million euros. Cattolica Assicurazioni estimates that the group’s solvency ratio could improve by around 8 percentage points compared to the figure as on December 31, 2020.

Todd I resumed runningAfter the previous session was interrupted. The stock jumped 6.8% to 35.2 euros.

Very very good Mayor of Technimont (+ 2,86% 2.586 €). The company announced that Tecnimont and Tecnimont Arabia have won a contract in Jubail Second Industrial City, Saudi Arabia. The total contract value is around $ 500 million.



