Born at 21 weeks in Alabama, the most born baby in the world enters the Guinness Book of Records

According to doctors and statistics, Curtis’ chance of survival was less than 1%., is now 16 months old. He won his battle after spending 275 days in the hospital, on a ventilator for three months.

“I will finally be able to bring Curtis home and surprise my two older kids with their younger brother for a moment I will always remember,” Mum said. Curtis, who has three older siblings, still needs extra oxygen and a feeding tube, but doctors say in a good health.

Curtis lowered the previous record by 24 hours, which is being held by baby Richard Hutchinson of Wisconsin, who was born just one month early at 21 weeks and 2 days old.