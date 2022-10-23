October 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Boris Johnson, sometimes they come back

Boris Johnson, sometimes they come back

Mirabelle Hunt October 23, 2022 3 min read


Photo by Giovanni Arminanti


From this month, column publishing resumes Croissant and coffee Edited by our manager. From time to time, in a few lines, current issues and realities will be commented on, ranging from politics to economics, from culture to customs, from work to school, from society to sports.

Less than two months after emerging from 10 Dawing Street, the seat of the UK government, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back in London after a vacation in the Dominican Republic. Apparently to try to regain the position of prime minister. The possibility, the latter, is difficult but not entirely excluded. Certainly, it would be an extraordinary event. In short, how can I say, even in London they sometimes return. The UK, however, appears to be more and more similar to Italy in terms of political stability. It is singular that our country has never, as it is, always looked with greater interest at Anglo-Saxon political models, even if more at American than English models. In any case, the goal is to ensure greater stability and cohesion of the government, thus speeding up decision times. All that remains is to see to what extent England will contract Italian maladies politically. And it is clear to what extent, on the contrary, Italy will succeed in becoming a more Anglo-Saxon.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Commisso vs Inter dressing rooms, Fiorentina deny

October 23, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Serie A: Fiorentina – Inter 3-4, Mkhitaryan decides to recover – Football

October 23, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Fantasy F1, US GP 2022: Tips

October 22, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

“Unbelievable” grand tour of America including Luca Ciarla and Alaska. Adrifest starts from Termoli in December

October 23, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Car tax, spending drops to zero with these vehicles: Say goodbye to annoying tax

October 23, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Physical Activity Reward: Access to Healthy Exercise Support, Who Is Eligible and How to Apply

October 23, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Boris Johnson, sometimes they come back

October 23, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt