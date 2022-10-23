Boris Johnson, sometimes they come back

As a journalist, he has founded and managed the online newspaper Ulisse since 2014 and is the founder and coordinator of the Com & Te Prize Literary Review. Founder and Responsible Director from 1993 to 2000 for the Monthly Citizen of Politics and Current Affairs Confronto and for the Diocese of Fermento Monthly, from 1998 to 2000 he was Press Officer and Director of the Diocesan Office of Social Communications for the Diocese of Amalfi-Cava de Terreni, Founder and Editor-in-chief from 2007 to 2010 for the Citizen Monthly for in-depth analysis and insights L’ Op Opinion, while from 2004 to 2010 he was a political commentator for Salerno’s daily Cronache del Mezzogiorno. From 2001 to 2004 he served as Head of the Mayor’s Personnel Service in the Municipality of Cava dei Tirini, in 2003 he was a member of the Board of Directors of Se.TASpA – Regional Environmental Services, and then from October 2003 to September 2006 Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Conservatory of Music Martucci in Salerno, from 2004 to 2007 Director of the CSTP – Azienda della Mobilità SpA, finally, from 2010 to 2014 Head of the Press Office and Spokesperson for the President of the Province of Salerno. He founded and chaired from 2006 to 2011 and is currently a board member of the Independent Association for Communication, Publishing and Training Comunicazione & Territorio. He is the author of the publications Testimone di parte, published in 2006, Notes on the Government of the City, published in 2009, jointly with Silvia Lamberti Mad Maionese – Public and Institutional Communications, Instructions for Use, published in 2018, as well as as Editor of Tornare Grandi (2011) and Salerno, Provincial Good Governance (2013), both published by the Salerno Provincial Administration.