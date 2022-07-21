July 21, 2022

Boris Johnson salutes the House of Commons at the time of his last question and mentions the Terminator

July 21, 2022

“He helped us, you helped beat the epidemic in this country and helped save another country from barbarism. And frankly that’s enough to continue. Mission on a large scale. For now, I want to thank you Mr. President, and I want to thank all the wonderful staff at board of the PublicI want to thank all my friends and colleagues I want to thank the honorable and the friend in the foreground I want to thank everyone and… Look up, baby! Thank you.” These are the words of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris JohnsonWhich received the House of Commons the last time Question time

Ukraine's first lady meets Joe and Jill Biden in Washington. Then he speaks to the US Congress: "More aid to fight Russia."

Government crisis and reactions abroad. In the United States, they guarantee: "Italy remains a close partner." European Union Socialist President: Concern

