Borian is already at the gates! Let’s see how long it will last, let’s explain »ILMETEO.it

In terms of weather, the so-called “Innominato” or “Innominabile”, for short, he, Burian, could return very soon and really resemble the 1996, 2006, 2012 and 2018 raids that also froze Rome (and how can we forget the frost and snowfall? The Big January 1985?): I think today’s forecast is for another 8°C/10°C thermal collapse at about 1,500m above sea level over the next few days. We just have to wait for the Borian… In fact the chances of that happening in a few days are increasing.

in detail Boryan It’s an icy wind that blows over the endless lands during the winter Siberia and the Kazakh plains towards the Ural Mountains or the Sarmatian plains in European Russia. Sometimes gusts of wind From the wind can reach 100 km / h accompanied by blizzards that lead to a sharp decrease in visibility, Significantly increases sensitivity to cold. The main feature is that it is an icy air stream because it comes from an area where there is a “cold film”, i.e. An extremely cold, heavy layer of air near the ground And no more than 1000/2000 meters. This particular event generally remains confined to Russia or to most of Eastern Europe, however, In some cases it can also appear in Italy.

But what causes these freezing waves? You must find the reason above North Pole Where between January and February, every 5/6 years there is a surprise stratified. By this term, in meteorology, we refer to the term anomalous and intense Heating From stratosphere terrestrial, over the arctic region, in order 30°/40°C in a few days. This heating, once activated, gradually tends to expand towards the upper troposphere, literally splitting polar vortex. And that’s exactly what could happen again, as calculations point to an imminent episode of global warming over Siberia Which could actually cause the polar vortex to crash.

It has already happened in the past and that is why we know very well that the edges of the same vortex can go down in latitude, resulting in a force Frost waves to the Mediterranean basin. And despite the statistics that this phenomenon will not be repeated this year (the last of which was actually only 4 years ago), according to the latest updates, the Strong warming at the top of the stratosphere Already these days over Siberia. For this reason, the cold phase cannot be ruled out until at least mid-March.