Bonus psychologist, optimistic: “It will be in Milleproroghe”

Health Minister: “We solve problems with bonuses, think carefully about the need for more resources”
Some regional realities, such as the Lazio region, already exist (allocating 2.5 million euros to help young people) and this is a sign of the attention that has been directed by a large part of politics and a significant section of society. Pd deputy, Filippo Sensi (who provided the specific amendment to Milleproroghe) recalled ” Change reached (and surpassed) 300 thousand signatures for psychologist bonuses in Italy.. This is one of the 5 petitions received so far on this platform. Now this strength, this motivation must translate into the bonus realization that makes the Commission its way in Milleproroghe. The government has the commitment of all committees. We’re one step away now. “
Eight out of ten Italians suffer from the disease after the outbreak M5s MPs on the Chamber’s Social Affairs Committee on Friday took note of the need for the bonus: “Two years after the start of the emergency, Govt has shown no signs of reducing the impact of the epidemic on mental health. The growing discomfort has been confirmed. 8 out of 10 have developed structural psychological illness and 2 out of 10 have developed mental disorders in the most serious sense and most severely.
How the bonus works
The details of the bonus are not yet known, but according to rumors about 20 million euros should be allocated to strengthen the regional network of counseling centers and assistance structures for local health officials 10 and vouchers 10. The hypothesis is that a single check up to 500 euros is accessible on an ISEE basis.
