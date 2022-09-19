Bonus Imu, applications from September 28, 2022 for tourism companies

Application rules and procedures IMU . BONUS recognized in Companies in the tourism sector. With the new clause, the Revenue Agency has set the deadline and self-declaration content that will be submitted to certify possession of the requirements necessary to take advantage of the tax credit.
IMU bonuses for businesses, what is it
that it 50 percent tax credit From the second installment IMU paid in 2021. It amounts to:
- in Tourist accommodation companiesincluding agricultural tourism;
- For companies operating outdoor accommodation facilities;
- For companies in the exhibition and conference sector;
- to thermal collectors
- to amusement parks.
IMU Rewards for Business and Requirements
with the Judgment September 16, 2022 The Revenue Agency provides operating instructions for the use of the Imu Bonus in connection with Characteristics of areal class D \ 2 Where the accommodation business is managed.
To take advantage of the tax exemption, business owners must also be managers of the activities they carry out.
Activities must have passed one Reduced sales or fees by at least 50 percent In the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019, in addition to adhering to the limits and conditions of government aid stipulated in the “interim framework.”
IMU Rewards Business & Timing
Bonus requests Tourism companies may be offered start From 28 September 2022 And the Until February 28, 2023.
IMU Rewards for Businesses, How to Apply
From September 28, it will be possible to submit a filepersonal identification in the field of state aid. Dispatch can be done directly by the taxpayer or through an authorized intermediary, by Deadline February 28th Next year.
inside 5 days After submission, the Revenue Agency will issue an initial receipt for liability or denial. In the event of taking responsibility, within 10 days From the submission, the second receipt will be issued, which is the receipt that sends the recognition of the IMU reward or not.
