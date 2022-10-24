Bonomy: Don’t break accounts. Melons tomorrow at church for faith. Dear Bills, Salvini: Companies should be banned

13:02

Room: The Special Commission is established, here are the components

A special commission was set up at Montecitorio to examine pending proceedings without standing committees being formed. The parties have informed the leadership of the assembly the names of the representatives who will be part of it. The Commission will meet today at 5 PM and the agenda for the election of the Chairman, Vice-Chairmen and Secretaries is on the agenda. Members: FdI Lucia Albano, Alfredo Antoniozzi, Maria Cristina Caretta, Luciano Ciocchetti, Andrea De Bertoldi, Riccardo De Corato, Ylenja Lucaselli, Massimo Milani, Massimo Ruspandini and Paolo Trancassini; For the league: Alberto Bagnoi, Massimo Bitonci, Vanessa Cattoi, Silvana Comoroli, Rebecca Frasini, Alberto Luigi Cusmeroli; For Forza Italia: Deborah Bergamini, Nazario Pagano, Roberto Bella, Luca Scarri. Pino Picchielli is a member of the Noi Moderatti. Members of the Democratic Party: Ciara Braga, Piero De Luca, Maria Cecilia Guerrera, Ilenia Malavasi, Irene Mansi, Ubaldo Pagano. Members of M5s: Gianmaro Dell’Olio, Emiliano Fenu, Giorgio Lo Vecchio, Daniela Torto. For the third pole: Fabrizio Benzoni and Luigi Maratin. Finally, Verdi’s Luana Sanella and Misto’s Dieter Steiger are part of the commission.