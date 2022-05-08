May 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Bono and The Edge in Kyiv, a concert in the subway – Mondo

Lorelei Reese May 8, 2022 1 min read

Bono and David Howell Evans (The Edge) from U2 arrived in Kyiv and around 1 p.m. Italian time they arranged a concert at Khreshchatyk metro station. The guitarist and bassist of the legendary Irish band sang classics from their repertoire: “Sunday Bloody Sunday”, “Desire” and “With or without you”. The sudden appearance came as airborne sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital.

“The people of Ukraine are not only fighting for your freedom, but for all of us who love freedom,” Bono said at a break. The singer also noted past conflicts in Ireland and problems with a more powerful neighbour. “We pray that you will enjoy some of this peace soon,” Bono said. At one point, Bono invited a Ukrainian soldier to sing with him. The parade was held in front of a small crowd of fans, including military-clad members of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

3 min read

Who was eliminated Amici 2022? The dancer cries and…

May 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Al Shabibi: “I will tell you the truth about fighting with my singer”

May 7, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

‘They’re going back to Buckingham without her’, Queen Elizabeth’s radical decision

May 7, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Volvo XC40 Recharge, USA – Call back to Auto World

May 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Easiest Superbonus: Here’s How To Get It

May 8, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Bono and The Edge in Kyiv, a concert in the subway – Mondo

May 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Alarm bell from the head of the nurses’ union: “Without increasing quotas, lack of services”

May 8, 2022 Karen Hines