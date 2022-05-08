Bono and The Edge in Kyiv, a concert in the subway – Mondo

Bono and David Howell Evans (The Edge) from U2 arrived in Kyiv and around 1 p.m. Italian time they arranged a concert at Khreshchatyk metro station. The guitarist and bassist of the legendary Irish band sang classics from their repertoire: “Sunday Bloody Sunday”, “Desire” and “With or without you”. The sudden appearance came as airborne sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital.

“The people of Ukraine are not only fighting for your freedom, but for all of us who love freedom,” Bono said at a break. The singer also noted past conflicts in Ireland and problems with a more powerful neighbour. “We pray that you will enjoy some of this peace soon,” Bono said. At one point, Bono invited a Ukrainian soldier to sing with him. The parade was held in front of a small crowd of fans, including military-clad members of the Ukrainian armed forces.