Bonnie Ross leaves 343 Industries, Microsoft restructures entire team – Nerd4.life

Bonnie Ross bid farewell to 343 industrieswhile Microsoft announced a complete restructuring of the studio’s leadership, it’s still working infinite aura. It’s a real earthquake, though Ross attributes the decision to personal reasons.

Bonnie Ross is a co-founder of 343 Industries and the historical president of the company. His farewell message, which he posted on Twitter, notes that the decision was very painful:

“While I would have liked to stay with Halo until the launch of the Winter Update, I must announce that I am leaving 343 to take care of a health issue in my family.

I’m so proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, Master Chief Collection, Halo TV, and everything in between. It has been an honor to work with the team for the past 15 years and to be part of a world that I love.

Thanks to everyone in the Halo community for their support. The future of Halo is bright. I can’t wait to find out what we’re up to and have a smile with you, as a fan, at the Halo World Championships in October.”



The Three New CEOs of 343 Industries

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced some changes at the top: new head of the studio will become Pierre Hintz, while Brian Kosky will become general manager of the franchise. Elizabeth van Wyk will be responsible for the affairs of the company.

In short, this is a nice earthquake that will definitely affect Halo Infinite and the franchise in general.