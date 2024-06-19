Bonacini Attacks Distinguished Autonomy, Regrets Rejected Emilia Romagna Proposal

Bologna, 19 June 2024 – This does not apply Stefano Bonacini. The president of the Emilia-Romagna region attacked the approval of the legislative decree last night.Different autonomyThere were 172 votes in favor and 99 votes against.

“It is a provision wrong in substance and method – in his opinion – initiated by dividing the Conference of the Regions and without the positive opinion of the municipalities and provinces. There is a risk of dividing the country. But guaranteeing the same essential rights to citizens from south to north (Lepp, Essential Benefits, ed.) is empty without the euro.”

Political Scalp

GovernorEmilia Romagna In fact, it maintains doubts about the real purpose of mandate law, which is intended to give greater autonomy to common law areas that demand it. “Thus conceived — he continues Bonacini – does not respond to any needs of the country but only the political scalp that is the Prime Minister Georgia Meloney He allowed Lega It has Salvini Another ill-conceived and harmful reform, in exchange for the green light for the post of Prime Minister. Thus the Prime Ministership (which the League opposed) and the Bill were passed Calderoli (Bradtelli d’Italia and Forza Italia were against).

Emilia-Romagna’s proposal was rejected

Not only: Bonacini He also regrets his failure to give consent Autonomy proposal Emilia-Romagna advanced, “He shared e defined together with all social partners Contract of employment and aimed at directly managing only specific activities within the 23 regions, without ever voting against the regional council. to To simplify, debureaucratizeProvide more effective responses to citizens and businesses and be able to plan the necessary interventions in the area without asking a single euro more from the state”.