Bolts towards Nice 15 million in Empoli – football

(ANSA) – Nice, July 31 – Nizza, the Ligue 1 club owned by English billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the UK’s richest man with a capital of €24 billion and patron of petrochemical giant Ineos, Mattia Vetti, the twenty-year-old Empoli defender, is approaching twenty-year-old Empoli defender, NICE, July 31, sources said. From the arrival of the Rossoneri. An agreement was reached with Tuscan for 15 million euros including bonuses. The player can arrive in Nice tomorrow.



If the move goes through, it seems, Fetti will be the fourth young man of national interest (so for Roberto Mancini) to travel abroad after Gianluca Scamaca, who has moved from Sassuolo to West Ham, and Lorenzo Luca from Pisa to Ajax and Ajax. Interlecht striker Sebastiano Esposito who was already at Basel and now, instead of returning to the Nerazzurri, has moved to Anderlecht. And that’s not all because, speaking of Inter and youth, Chelsea insist on having Cesar Casadey, the 19-year-old midfielder who is the jewel of Primavera coached by Cristian Chievo, who was offered 8 million by the Blues. euro. (Dealing).

