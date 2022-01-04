Bolsonaro is still in the hospital, the operation has not been ruled out – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRAZIL, Jan 04 – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized yesterday in Sao Paulo due to an intestinal obstruction, an aftermath of a stab in the stomach he received during the election campaign – he has shown ‘improvement’ but will have to stay in hospital to see if it will be done. His surgery, we read in a medical report.



Today’s Folha de São Paulo newspaper reported that the head of state’s test remains negative in relation to the coronavirus test.



The statement, signed by five doctors, adds: “The patient remains in clinical care. There is still no definitive assessment of the need for surgery.”



Meanwhile, surgeon Antonio Luis Macedo, Bolsonaro’s trusted doctor, arrived at 6 a.m. this morning (10 a.m. in Italy), in Sao Paulo from the Bahamas, who operated on him after the September 6, 2018 attack in Juiz de Fora, State. Minas Gerais.



The last word on whether or not the President of the Republic will undergo a new operation (he has already undergone four operations in the same area) by Macedo.



“It is not yet possible to say whether the president will have an operation, the surgeon is me and I will decide” the next steps, the doctor told the Valor Economy newspaper. (Dealing).

