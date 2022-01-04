January 4, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Bolsonaro is still in the hospital, the operation has not been ruled out – Ultima Ora

Samson Paul January 4, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – BRAZIL, Jan 04 – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized yesterday in Sao Paulo due to an intestinal obstruction, an aftermath of a stab in the stomach he received during the election campaign – he has shown ‘improvement’ but will have to stay in hospital to see if it will be done. His surgery, we read in a medical report.

Today’s Folha de São Paulo newspaper reported that the head of state’s test remains negative in relation to the coronavirus test.

The statement, signed by five doctors, adds: “The patient remains in clinical care. There is still no definitive assessment of the need for surgery.”

Meanwhile, surgeon Antonio Luis Macedo, Bolsonaro’s trusted doctor, arrived at 6 a.m. this morning (10 a.m. in Italy), in Sao Paulo from the Bahamas, who operated on him after the September 6, 2018 attack in Juiz de Fora, State. Minas Gerais.

The last word on whether or not the President of the Republic will undergo a new operation (he has already undergone four operations in the same area) by Macedo.

“It is not yet possible to say whether the president will have an operation, the surgeon is me and I will decide” the next steps, the doctor told the Valor Economy newspaper. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

1 min read

And so the twins enter the story

January 4, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

New York, a subpoena for Donald Trump and his two sons. Investigation of the hypothesis of fraud in real estate values

January 4, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

India, more than 100 Muslim women were auctioned on an app. Another case in July

January 3, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Hundreds of families line up with children in Milan for vaccination: two hours waiting at the exhibition. Morati: “Avoid leaving without booking”

January 4, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Bolsonaro is still in the hospital, the operation has not been ruled out – Ultima Ora

January 4, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Electricity and Gas Bonuses, How to Instantly Save Yourself from High Bills

January 4, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

‘Do not search’, anti-capitalist awakening of conscience

January 4, 2022 Lorelei Reese