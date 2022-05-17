May 17, 2022

Boeing's Starliner will finally make a basic test flight of OFT-2 to a space station this week

Karen Hines May 17, 2022 2 min read

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is scheduled to launch on the unmanned Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

After a flight readiness review on May 11, NASA and Boeing are aiming for an immediate launch on May 19 at 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT) for launch. starliner On top of an Atlas V rocket from the United Launch Alliance. This will be Starliner’s second attempt to rendezvous and dock at the International Space Station and a decisive step in NASA’s certification of Boeing’s passenger spacecraft.

