July 8, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Boeing Pleads Guilty: Deal With US Authorities

Noah French July 8, 2024 1 min read

Boeing says it has “reached a settlement” with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes five years ago. “We have reached agreement in principle on the terms of a resolution with the Department of Justice,” the company said in a statement sent to AFP, adding that the deal was subject to “approval of specific terms.”

A US government official quoted by British news agency Reuters said Boeing had agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit criminal fraud to settle a US Justice Department investigation.

The indictment relates to two accidents that killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019.

Under the deal with U.S. prosecutors, Boeing faces $487.2 million in criminal fines, the maximum allowed by law, although the actual amount will be determined by a judge.

Learn more

The company will establish a corporate monitor and spend at least $455 million over the next three years to strengthen its compliance and security programs, which requires court approval.

See also  White area from Monday, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia, Buglia and Trento. Stop the curfew order, but the mask is on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

3,500-year-old canteen found in Azerbaijan – Art

July 8, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

Bad weather in the Turin region, people and flooding on an island in Moncalieri

July 7, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

US presidential elections, Draghi to Yellen: Now the post-Biden era has “Obama’s” card

July 7, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Boeing Pleads Guilty: Deal With US Authorities

July 8, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Honda introduction up close

July 8, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

Amazon one step away from Champions League TV rights in the UK

July 8, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Further delay possible for lunar lander

July 8, 2024 Karen Hines