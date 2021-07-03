BMW Definition CE 04, the new electric scooter will appear on July 7

July 7 BMW It will make its debut New electric scooter . The announcement was made through a teaser that was shared on the social channels of the German manufacturer. Although the name of the new model is not explicitly mentioned, it is clearly visible in the short video From the definition of the European Commission 04 that have been submitted As last year’s concept . Electric scooter was very much admired at that time with its special appearance.

BMW said its shapes were very close to the production model. In fact, after several months of no news, this scooter in May Interrupted on the way during some tests. As we can see, the only real differences compared to the concept are related to the introduction of some elements necessary for smoothing such as mirrors, reflectors, direction indicators and brake lights.

The manufacturer said that a special design has been developed to make the scooter electric Practical and suitable for urban travel. For example, thanks to the placement of the battery at the bottom and the compact motor, the concept had a large loading compartment capable of holding the helmet and other things. We will see if this feature will also be present in the production model.

The most interesting thing to discover will be there Its technical data sheet. BMW spent many words on concept design but said nothing about the powertrain. We only know that it will be a vehicle designed for urban travel, to meet the needs of those who travel an average of 12 kilometers per day. Therefore, one should not expect particularly high specifications. Present BMW C . evolution, in the long-range version, offers a range of up to 160 km. It is possible for a new electric scooter to have the same level of mileage.

At this point, all that’s left is to wait a few more days to discover all the secrets of this new battery-powered model.