Blues of Synthony and Ponpondi from the United States to Fuchsino-Chrona

The Piancostelli di Fuccino Park is ready to welcome two of the best Italian bluesmen, together on a journey through the infinite arches of Mississippi delta music. Tonight, at 9pm, guitarists J. Sindhoni and Palo Ponfondi will take the stage alternately for a concert that will be included in the ‘Straw Blue’ review show.

Cheyenne artist Synthony, who began his career 25 years ago devoting his entire life to American music, will open the evening. His latest album, Backroots (released on June 11 with ten original songs), features a mix of blues, country, rocktime and folk music based on semi-sound and songwriting.

Guitarist Angelica Comandini will accompany drums and Lorenzo Cintoni on bass.

Next up will be a senior Genoese Paulo Ponfondi with Italian roots guitar. His latest album, ‘Elastic Blues’ is a kind of journey in his life with the contribution of his friends and lifelong collaborators. The house where the blues begin, but always a trail of footsteps to return.

He will be accompanied by Alessandro Belle, drums and Nicola Bruno, bass at the concert.

Booking and information: [email protected] or www.stradeblu.org.