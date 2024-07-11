July 11, 2024

Bloodborne for PS5 has appeared on PlayStation Stars, misleading fans

Gerald Bax July 11, 2024 2 min read

Bloodborne fans have no peace. For years they have been asking in vain for an updated version of the game, clinging to every sign of its existence. Now even PlayStation 5 version on PlayStation StarsAs reported by many users on various social networks, most notably Reddit, let’s immediately assume that it might just be a graphical error.

Waiting for Bloodborne

more accurate, PlayStation Stars lists Bloodborne’s The Old Hunters DLC as a PS5 gameNaturally, we doubt that Sony would have announced such a project in this way and many support the theory of error. However, the association of FromSoftware’s game with the latest generation of consoles has once again sparked requests from the community, which has somehow regained hope.

Bloodborne for PS5 on PS Stars.

It’s unfortunate that the latest rumors say that nothing is in the works. Of course, it’s not unlikely that something will arrive in the future, considering that Demon’s Souls, the title that founded the Souls-like genre, received a remake at the beginning of the generation. There’s also the possibility that Sooner or later it will be released on PC.It is a platform in which Sony is investing heavily, as it has launched many exclusive games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

After all, it’s a great time to release a Souls movie, even if it’s a simple remake, considering how the success of Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s latest effort, has spread to the entire genre, ensuring excellent sales for clone titles like Lies of P and Lords of the Fallen. Why not re-release Bloodborne in such a fitting context? That’s a question many fans want Sony to finally answer.

