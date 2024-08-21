Black Myth: Wukong on PS5: Digital Foundry’s analysis isn’t positive for the game on the console

in a long time video The magazine talked about your opinion of the game on PlayStation 5, where it talked about the image quality, performance, and different modes.

Digital Foundry Technical review published PS5 version of Black Myth: Wukong the action game from Game Science that broke the record for the most simultaneous players in a single PC game.

Overall, DF feels that Black Myth: Wukong on PS5 has more problems than strengths on a technical level. For example, he explains that the performance mode is weird, as it has a very high level of clarity, which creates strange images. Furthermore, this mode seems to have a lot of Visual artifactswhich can also be observed in real time.

the situation performance It mostly hits 60fps, with some dips in the more intense moments. The problem according to the head is that there is a bit of input lag, which creates an odd feeling of the controller in the hand.

the balance position (Balance) Better in terms of input lag, but at 45fps. The problem is that the game only supports 60Hz on PS5 and using 45fps creates frame time issues, so the end result is unpleasant because the image refresh lacks regularity.

the Quality status (Quality) It moves at around 30 frames per second but in an unstable and therefore annoying way, with a clear improvement in visual quality. In all modes, the resolution seems dynamic.

clearly Digital Foundry Analysis It delves into each part with many technical details, which can be better understood by looking at the game sequences proposed by the magazine: we therefore recommend watching the entire video.

Finally, we remind you that Black Myth: Wukong has more than 235,000 reviews on Steam, 95.5% of which come from Eastern countries.