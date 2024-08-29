Black Legend: Wukong has received the August 29 patch, which brings several improvements and fixes.

You can find the official and complete patch notes at the address below in the “Source”, based on communications published by the development team itself in the last few hours.

The update is recognized with Version 1.0.8.14860 For developers, it’s version 1,000,008 for the PS5 game in particular, and requires nearly 1GB of data to download, so it’s a substantial but purely technical update, far from some of the big, massive updates seen recently.

Game Science has published a new report. Patch per Black Legend: Wukong today, August 29 which presents itself as a corrective update that aims to correct various technical issues that have appeared especially on PS5, with various improvements and modifications.

Various bugs have been fixed and other aspects have been improved.

Here we limit ourselves to taking a look at the main elements of this update, which appears to be purely corrective.

It’s still a very important update, even considering the many updates. Technical defects Found especially in PS5 version.

Among these issues, the patch fixes the problems. It is shattering which can appear with FSR use during the opening or intro phase, as well as some similar issues discovered in the Webbed Hollow area on PC, using NVIDIA’s Full Ray Tracing.

An issue with hair display and related effects, as well as the unnatural appearance of some blocks on the ground during the battle with the Yaoguai King on PS5, has also been fixed.

Among other fixes, there is a specific block fix where some enemy animations could crash in certain situations, or even the protagonist, in particular when using “rotational thrusts in thrust position”, becoming completely unrecoverable.

There are several bug fixes regarding the protagonist’s behavior in some stages of the game, as well as bugs related to translations in different languages, so the update is definitely important to enjoy Black Myth: Wukong to the fullest. Meanwhile, we saw the creators of Stellar Blade and Phantom Blade Zero celebrating the success of the game, as well as rumors that the delay on Xbox is related to a specific serious glitch.