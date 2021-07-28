Black days

As July approaches, August promises to be a red spot in terms of travel in the direction of tourist destinations. Endorsing this trend, which takes on important connotations especially on weekends, is the Viabilità Italia observatory that has prepared the calendar containing traffic forecasts and driving bans for vehicles over 7.5 tons for the months of July and August 2021 (In the tables below).

As you can see, an intensification of traffic has already been recorded this weekend, starting from Friday 30 July, when it will be severe, with potential problems especially in the afternoon. The situation will be much worse on Saturday 31 July and Sunday 1 August, the days marked with a red stamp. Except for Monday August 2, when traffic is expected to be congested, from Tuesday to Thursday the situation improves (green dot), then gets worse on Friday 6 (red dot), and above all, Saturday 7, a day with a black dot (indicates Critical condition). The red stamp is also for the weekends of August 13, 20 and 27.

State Police Portal (Who is the link) also provides a useful chart of flows on sections of highway with greater traffic density, breaking them down by day, time and region in Italy. For example, at A1 Milan-Naples in the southbound Orte-Rome section, heavy traffic is expected on July 30, August 6 (morning) and August 1, 8, 13 and 15 in the afternoon.

It is also possible to refer to the mapping of alternative routes (North-Central-South) for use in case of congestion at some points of the Italian motorway network. Also on the website of the State Police it is possible to view maps and then notify you of construction sites that are not moved on the highway network (Who is the link) and at construction sites on the free-transit highway network (Who is the Link).