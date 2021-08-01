August 1, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Bishop Henrik Hauser's condition is serious

Bishop Henrik Hauser’s condition is serious

Samson Paul August 1, 2021 2 min read

Latest official news on Archbishop Henrik Hauser, Apostolic Visitor to Medjugorje to the Holy See: He has been hospitalized due to his deteriorating health.

So much so that Archbishop Hauser was hospitalized again, communications came directly from the current Archbishop of Warsaw, Romuald Kaminsky.

Monsignor Hauser, an apostolic visitor of a special character to the parish of Medjugorje, He was appointed to this position on May 31, 2018 by Pope FrancisA time for indefinite guidance from the Holy See.

Last spring, he contracted Covid after receiving his first dose of the vaccine. When his health is getting better Infection caused by bacteria, who appears to have then returned and was only waiting to regain her physical strength, also after a rehabilitation operation, to return to Medjugorje and carry out her mission. Instead, three days ago, he was urgently taken to the hospital and the news was passed on by the Archdiocese of Warsaw itself.

Press release on the state of health of Mr. Hauser

“The Reverend Reverend,
Venerable monks and all consecrated life,
Dear dioceses,

Archbishop Henrik Hauser was admitted to hospital on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The Archbishop’s condition is grave.

I cordially ask all dioceses to surround the sick with individual prayer; Entrust to the pastors the memory of this intention in congregational prayer – commemorating the common prayer during the Eucharist, during prostration or the rosary, etc. May our unity accompany him, expressed in the divine service rendered to his intention, the Archbishop.

We also ask for the necessary privileges for everyone who helps his happiness during his stay in the hospital.

with the blessing of a priest

+ Romuald Kaminsky,
Bishop of Warsaw and public relations

We welcome the call to pray for Archbishop Hauser so that he can overcome this difficult moment and restore full health. We wish you this with all our hearts!

READ  Algeria, nearly 200 people got drunk after swimming in the Mediterranean: "178 were hospitalized with lung infections"

Simona Amabane

Source: https://diecezja.info.pl/prosba-o-modlitwe-w-intencji-powrotu-do-zdrowia-ks-abp-henryka-hosera-sac/

Completeness of information is in everyone’s interest. For this, we ask you to suggest additions or changes and to report any errors or errors in this or other Lalucedimaria.it articles by writing to the following address: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

You read and see everything, was it saliva? – Free daily

August 1, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Positivity rate jumps to 20%. “Too many tourists on the island”

August 1, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Near the resorts, tourists flee from the Aegean to the Mediterranean

July 31, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

“Exotic conventions inspired by the world of D’Alema” – Libero Quotidiano

August 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Tommaso Zorzi: How are you with Stefania?

August 1, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Accountability Office agrees that SpaceX and NASA are right: Blue Origin and Dynetics requests for a lunar lander rejected

August 1, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Historic day for Italian sport

August 1, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt