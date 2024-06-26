Bioware reveals Dragon Age: The Veilguard details about character creation and faction selection

Thanks to Game Informer’s coverage, more details have arrived Dragon Age: Veil By Bioware, this time in particular create a protagonist The multiple options available to the player in this area, not only from an aesthetic point of view but also from a narrative point of view.
For those who are only now getting closer to the series, as in previous chapters, players in The Veilguard will also have the opportunity to create their own protagonist from scratch, starting with his physical appearance and face. In this sense, Bioware has promised that the game It will offer “hundreds of options”. Then we move on to choose one of Three beginning chaptersOr the thief, the magician, and the warrior. Each has three subcategories Which personality specializes in different fields. For example, a “hero” warrior is knowledgeable in defensive skills, while an “assassin” is an expert in using two-handed weapons or a “soul reaper” uses dangerous supernatural abilities.
Factions
Once you choose your appearance and class, Dragon Age: The Veilguard offers the player one choice The faction you belong to For the hero, which basically defines some unique traits and clothing when not wearing armor or combat uniform.
But that’s not all, because choosing a faction includes bonuses to reputation, increases damage against certain types of enemies and affects “the origins of the character’s story, his past, how he met Varrick, and why he decided to travel with him instead of staying.” With his faction, and more,” according to the developers.
We remind you that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available at the end of 2024 on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. Bioware also recently spoke about the reasons for the game not having a “Dreadwolf” subtitle and the importance of Solas in the story.
