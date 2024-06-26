Bioware reveals Dragon Age: The Veilguard details about character creation and faction selection

Thanks to Game Informer’s coverage, more details have arrived Dragon Age: Veil By Bioware, this time in particular create a protagonist The multiple options available to the player in this area, not only from an aesthetic point of view but also from a narrative point of view.

For those who are only now getting closer to the series, as in previous chapters, players in The Veilguard will also have the opportunity to create their own protagonist from scratch, starting with his physical appearance and face. In this sense, Bioware has promised that the game It will offer “hundreds of options”. Then we move on to choose one of Three beginning chaptersOr the thief, the magician, and the warrior. Each has three subcategories Which personality specializes in different fields. For example, a “hero” warrior is knowledgeable in defensive skills, while an “assassin” is an expert in using two-handed weapons or a “soul reaper” uses dangerous supernatural abilities.