Bioly relies on Ibra. Theo and Ibrahim are back from 1′

After a narrow victory over Torino, Milan will take the field tomorrow against Roma, a match valid for the eleventh day of the Italian Serie A at the Olympic stadium. Tomorrow’s match will be the first in a very complicated series for the Rossoneri, who will also face Porto and Inter in the next seven days. For the big game against the Giallorossi, Mr. Pioli Ibrahim Diaz finds: The Spanish attacking midfielder, after ten days of being positive, tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, as the Rossoneri faced grenades. Let’s see the possible options for the Rossoneri coach:

Theo is back from 1′- “I’ve seen Theo is doing well and he’s going to start tomorrow. Ballò has recovered but only had one training session.” So Mr. Pioli, at a press conference today, announced the ownership of Theo Hernandez. The French full-back did not start from the first minute in the league of winning 3-2 against Atalanta. He was replaced by Ballo-Tourè who, despite the first difficulties, replaced the former Real Madrid without any special problems. To complete the defensive package and protect the Tatarusanu door: Present Kjaer to Tomori’s side, with Calabria on the other side of Theo.

Break Tonale, there’s Diaz- After an excellent performance against Torino, Mr. Pioli gave a rest session to Sandro Tonali, also in light of the Champions League match against Porto. Ismael Bennacer, winner of the Bologna match, will replace the Italian midfielder. To his side, he introduces the usual Frank Casey, who is already in the match with the bombshell. The Ivorian has now completely rid of the frantic attack of last week. There is an important comeback on the trocar, and that is the return of Brahim Diaz: the Spanish playmaker, after positive in Covid, remained steady for ten days, and is back available for the match against Roma. Outside are the Saelemaekers and Leao.

still needles – The relay continues between Ibrahimovic and Giroud, and for the match against Roma, the Swede has the advantage over the French from the first minute. Despite an excellent moment in the form of Olivier, who scored in the last match against the bombshell, Mr. Pioli must count on Zlatan, who has already started the season with a win in Bologna.

AC Milan squad (4-2-3-1): Tatarusano. Calabria, Cajer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Casey, Ben-Nasser; Saelemaekers, Abraham Diaz, Liao; Ibrahimovic. Coach: Stefano Pioli.