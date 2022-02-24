Binotto and the ‘porpoise’ phenomenon in tests: those who solve it first have an advantage – News

With the new generation of Single seat with floor effect It is known how a very large share of the aerodynamic load is generated from below, which reduces the importance of the front and rear wings. It is one of the contributing factors – to the intentions of the FIA ​​technical group I worked on – a Creates less turbulence behind the vehicle and fewer adverse effects For the following single seats. As a result, there are greater chances of running close distances and creating fights on the ring.

During the first day of test in Barcelona There was a phenomenon closely related to the aerodynamic formation of ground-impact machines. The effect is exacerbated by the rigidity of the setup and the absence of electronically controlled suspension systems. Very stiff suspension and low ride height Necessary for the fund to function effectively.

The reality of the track surprised many

Self It is known that the “bottom” is the bulge of the bottom to touch the asphaltas a result of the heights from the ground are often very low, which under increased aerodynamic load crushes the car until it touches the asphalt, Porpoises are a different case.

Mattia Binotto talked about itadmit how “Most of us have at least They underestimated the problem, in terms of being on the right track and “bounce” more than expected. When you set up these machines with down earth impact, the situation is different and it’s a learning process.” The track presented real conditions different from those simulated at the factory.

Machines like dolphins

What is the crux of the problem with “porpoises”? Technicians have highlighted how With an increase in the aerodynamic load generated by the bottom – and thus increasingly higher speeds – turning on the bottom itself reduces the vehicle’s ground clearance to the point where the bottom itself stops, releasing the payload, then compression, restoring the vehicle’s ground clearance with a new efficacy of the flows in the downforce generation.

This repetition in the echo of the phenomenon generatesThe “jumping” direction of the front axle. An aerodynamic effect that can be visually represented (hereinafter) in another condition, flight, verified during the landing phase.

Electronic pendant help (absent)

The ability to rely on electronically controlled suspensions would outsmart “porpoises” (defined because they resemble dolphins advancing through the water), ensuring optimum ground clearance when aerodynamic load varies.

Once again, Mattia Binotto digs deeper, on the difficulties some teams have faced: “I think the solution to this phenomenon is very simple. It may be a less easy exercise to improve performance. It doesn’t have to be a compromiseYou should try to avoid bouncing the car by utilizing the maximum performance possible in the car.

I am absolutely convinced that at some point the two teams will find a solution. How long will that take? Those who find it first will have an advantage at the start of the season.”