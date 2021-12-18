Bin Sulayem or Stocker: The FIA ​​chooses a president – Formula 1

election day The new president of the FIA Wasl: The two candidates to succeed Jean Todt (who held the position from 2009 to 2021) are the Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Salim The English lawyer Graham Stoker. Mohammed bin Sulayem, 60, has a long career in rally politics and motor racing behind him. He is considered one of the most successful Arab drivers, with 12 victories in the Jordan Rally. In 2008, he joined the FIA ​​Vice Presidents and is among the members of the World Motorsport Council. Among the potential candidates for the federal presidency in 2013, Slim was a staunch supporter of Max Mosley and supported the 2009 Todd campaign and would garner many votes from the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. In the event of an election, Bernie’s wife Fabiana Ecclestone will join his government team as Vice President of South America. Graham Stocker, the 69-year-old eminent lawyer and expert in sports, international, governmental and environmental law, will represent the perfect streak of continuity after Jean Todt spent twelve years at the helm of the FIA. Stocker joined the Federation in 2001, at the Court of Appeal, before becoming – in 2004 – a member of the FIA ​​World Council as a representative of the United Kingdom. He was appointed Executive Vice President of the FIA ​​in 2009, held two additional mandates in the same position in 2013 and 2017, and was Todd’s right-hand man throughout his career at the helm of the FIA. The British have the support of Italy, Germany, Spain and France, and Britain is not so sure. The notable face of his final government team will be Tom Christensen, as deputy.

as explained by Corriere dello Sport: “Both have very distant visions: While Stocker has set goals for change within the current structure, Bin Sulayem would like to structure the FIA ​​as a company, by appointing a CEOCorriere della Sera went into more detail about the dispute that was adjudged ‘Uncertain and not very exciting’: British delegates, who know Stalker well, are ready to support Bin Sulayem, who is known for dismantling a Renault Formula 1 car during a show in 2009. In short, Two non-revolutionaries, carrying an outdated culture in complete crisis. It is unlikely that they will be able to modernize an entire chassis, that of Formula 1 at the dawn of a new technical phase which, according to tradition, will produce discussions and doubts about solutions applicable to the 2022 single seat.