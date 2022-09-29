Billionaire Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia has joined Tesla’s board of directors

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, just two months after stepping down as Airbnb CEO, Joe Gebbia Join the board of directors Tesla. Stupid, whose term on the board began on September 25, according to the document, occupies the position of independent director on the board of directors of Tesla. Entering the Board of Directors after leaving the Board of Directors Larry Ellisonthe president of Oracle Corporation, which happened last month.

Joe Gebbia Joins Tesla’s Board of Directors

Gebeah, 41, who became a billionaire as co-founder of Airbnb’s home and apartment rentals, announced in June that He will leave his role full time He is on Airbnb to focus on new ventures and raising children, but he will remain on the Airbnb Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of Airbnb.org, the company’s nonprofit branch. Gebea met another co-founder and CEO of Airbnb Brian Chesky When they were students at the Rhode Island School of Design.

Read also: Airbnb Stocks for Graduate Students: A Gift from a Billionaire Co-founder

Before leaving Airbnb, Gebbia sold Nearly 700 million dollars in stock, about 8% of its stake in Airbnb. Forbes estimates his net worth $7.4 billionAs announced on Tesla’s blog, since leaving Airbnb, Gebbia has started working on his next startup. In early 2022, Gebbia purchased a minority stake in the San Antonio Spurs NBA team for an undisclosed amount.

When Tesla announced in a document in June that Ellison would leave the board when his term expires at the annual meeting in August 2022, he stated that Plan to reduce the number of seats on the board of directors Seven to six, which means he won’t replace Ellison. The company appears to have changed its mind about it.

waiver of wages

As stated in the document, Jbeya I gave up drawing cash from Tesla and waived the stock compensation, along with the rest of the board of directors, until July 2023. Bloomberg He was the first to report the news of a dumb new position on the board of directors.

© Reproduction reserved

For other content, sign up for the Forbes.it newsletter here.