Bigger but less frequent updates, from now on – Nerd4.life

Obsidian declared to survive from now on Earthed You will receive Updates More Big, But less frequently. Grounded was launched in Early Access in July last year and has been a hit, against all expectations, but now the journey toward the 1.0 release must begin with new production rhythms.

Obsidian:We’re nearing the first year since the Preview / Early Access release launched, and there’s still a lot we want to do for the game. Some of the larger features take time and with a small team its difficult to release content every month, and keep working on the bigger tasks that have to be completed to close the game. Therefore, from now on, we will be making larger, but less frequent updates, so that they are more visible and with more content.

Our goal is to find the right balance between keeping the game fresh with fresh content, while giving the team time to build high-quality features. As always, your feedback will be invaluable as we are working on the correct speed for updates for the 1.0 release.“

next one Update Grounded, 0.10.0, is expected to be released by the end of June 2021 and will be the first major update the company has mentioned.

Before leaving, we remind you that Grounded is available for Xbox One and PC, but it can also play on Xbox Series X and S.