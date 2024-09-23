BigFratello: First Flirts and Hot Passions – Big Brother 2024

September 23, 2024

The engines of the third episode of the Big Brother program have started



It’s back to the Big Brother House!

Monday 23 September, in prime time on Canale 5, Alfonso Signorini He is waiting for you with the feelings and stories of the contestants of the famous reality show. In the studio, next to him, they will be there Cesara Bonamisi H Beatrice Loziwhile Rebecca Staveley Will collect public comments.

It’s been a week since the contestants entered the most watched house in Italy. The nominations are starting to get serious and, although the atmosphere is still calm, the first signs of tension are beginning to appear. In addition to the conflicts, the first flirtations are also emerging: Shayla, Helena, Lorenzo H Javier They seem to be attracted to each other. What turn will this situation take?

Special attention is paid to Enzo PaoloWho established himself as a reference for the group from the beginning.

There is also room for unexpected and exciting surprises. Tommaso H Javier.

Very crowded TV broadcast sees the heroes Giglio, Ella, Jessicathe It’s not an opinion., Lorenzo, Luca, Tommaso H JuliaWho will be the audience’s favorite?