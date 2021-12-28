Big Brother Vip, here is the one who will replace Sonia Bruganelli on the January 3 episode

Ex gieffina and ex face of Non è la Rai: Let’s find out who’s going to go alongside Adriana Volpe on the 31st date with Big Brother Vip.

Monday 3 January 2022, the thirty-first date with big brother vip. As announced in recent days, in the first episode of the new year there will be no Sonia Bruganelli, Columnist with Adriana Volpi. Paulo Bonolis’ wife will actually be on vacation in Dubai where she will be spending the New Year with the whole family. the gate TvBlog Announce who will replace broganelliShe will be the ex-Givina (heroine of the first Vip version) and the well-known ex-face of Gianni Boncompagni’s historical show, It’s not my opinion: This is a 49-year-old Romanian, Laura Freddy. Freddy was also an ex-girlfriend of Paolo Bonolis, current husband of Bruganelli.

“How will Sonia Bruganelli take this flying substitute run by Alfonso Signorini? Will she come back in the next episode pretending nothing happened? Will she tie her finger as she considers subsequent revenge? Or will she leave transmissions forever?” reads on the gate.

But the surprises don’t stop there. In addition to “Columnist for a Day”, two new entries have been announced: Kabir Bedi and Delia Doran, wife of Alex Bailey, The protagonist of the triangle with Soleil rise. According to what we read on the web, the 33-year-old Venezuelan will already be in quarantine for complying with anti-Covid 19 regulations and entering the episode of January 3, 2022.

