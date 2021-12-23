December 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Big Brother Vip 2021 / Eva Grimaldi and Valeria Marini, sparks in the kitchen

Big Brother Vip 2021 / Eva Grimaldi and Valeria Marini, sparks in the kitchen

Lorelei Reese December 23, 2021 2 min read

Big Brother Vip 2021, brawl between Eva Grimaldi and Valeria Marini

Sparks in the kitchen between Eva Grimaldi and Valeria Marinthe. in home Big Brother VIP 2021Despite the Christmas atmosphere, there is no shortage of tension. The arrival of new tenants led to resentment and nervousness due to the cleaning shifts. In particular, washing dishes sparked their first fight Eva Grimaldi who already quarreled with Katia Ricciarelli And Valeria Marini. Grimaldi, in particular, complains about not helping out with washing the dishes. Marini does not like to notice Eva and reacts immediately.

Paro Jaitani shock: “Is it a crack lighter?” GF Vip 2021 Error: “Sorry…”

Since I’ve been here, no one has ever scolded meValeria replied. “It was in the bathroom. I didn’t talk and didn’t even smoke ”, Marini adds again. Valeria’s interpretation does not convince Eva that she demands more attention in performing household tasks.

Alex Bailey’s message

Alex Bailey, Yesterday, December 22nd, he turned one year old, and on his birthday, he sent a message to the Big Brother Vip 2021 house to wish a happy birthday to his former roommates.

Manila suspects Miriana-Biagio D’Anelli / ‘I don’t like these remote-controlled things’

“Dear brothers and sisters, though I am not physically present with you, my heart and my energies are in every corner of the house and I know I miss you very much. To you, Katia, my life’s teacher, and to you, David, my companion in creativity and lightness; to you Manuel I have counseled with the strength of a thousand men. In Manila with your alpha power holding the house; to little Sophie, happy birthday you celebrate her birthday on the same day as me and you Soleil, companion in adventure and art alchemists. To all who left your love in my heart, happy birthday”, It’s the message Alex Bailey sent home.

See also  No Way Home, finally here's our first official promo!

Jessica is jealous of Sophie Codegoni / Katia Ricciarelli vs. Selassie: ‘Bacciano is not her boyfriend’

© Reproduction reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ladies’ Paradise 6 December 23, 2021: Episode

December 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese
5 min read

With Omigron and holiday schedules conflicting, discovery of the Govit-19 test is now a struggle in the United States.

December 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Simone de Pasquale, Arisa’s triumph in dance? Stomach pain and tingling

December 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

University of Hong Kong removes Tiananmen statue – last hour

December 23, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

COPIOSA SNOW is coming in the middle of Christmas parties. Areas at risk ILMETEO.it

December 23, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Revenue agencies, heavy fines in 2022: who risks

December 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Big Brother Vip 2021 / Eva Grimaldi and Valeria Marini, sparks in the kitchen

December 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese