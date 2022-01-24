Big Brother Soleil rises in the crosshairs of Mirjana Trevisan and Natalie Caldonazzo: “Let’s avoid it, negative energies”

Mirjana and Natalie vs. Sully at Gf Vip.

Tonight, Monday, January 24, 2022, on Channel 5 We’ll go On the air a new episode of Big Brother Vip. While waiting at the famous Cinecittà house, Mirjana Trevisan and Natalie Caldonazzo They let themselves go to each other Not very nice comments about Sully Sorge.

Natalie Caldonazzo and Mirjana Trevisan with Sulley Sorge

“You behaved very badly with me.” I announced Nathalie a mirjana Referring to the behavior he assumes Soleil During the last live broadcast of big brother vip “He told me to get off the sofa, but there was room for everyone. I prefer the bad light but the positive energies, for heaven’s sake. I keep his throne in full. I have no desire to be close to someone like her.”.

the Caldonazzo Then he continued: “I’ve never had a problem with Soleil. You turn away from yourself, the energies that arrive…a negative thing comes to me, so I don’t want them and I avoid them. I didn’t know her before I don’t know afterwards and I don’t mind knowing her”. The words you also agreed to Trevisan.

mirjanaWho does not miss the opportunity to criticize and have his say SoleilIn fact, he stated: “I made my decision, maybe two months ago, every time you talk I don’t really lower my hesitations. Meaning she tells something as she wants. In my opinion, it’s a little girl screaming for attention I don’t talk to her anymore, she asks around, I avoid her because I don’t I want that. […] I don’t appreciate it and do it that way I’m better, I’m so much better. I don’t care what he says anymore. The energies that come… what can you do? I’m moving”.

