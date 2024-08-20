Big brother Enzo Paolo Turchi confirms his entry into the house

Choreographer and husband of Carmen Russo confirmed to Nuovo Tv his new television adventure in the next edition of Big Brother.

Engines are warmed up for the new version of Big brother Which will return to air in September with two weekly primetime slots. Channel 5.

Big Brother: Enzo Paolo Turchi is the first official rival

And it will be again Alfonso Signorini The new tenants of the house (which promises to be new, in a different location than Cinecittà) are ready to take part in the historical reality show that bears the brand name. MediasetThere is less than a month left until the show starts, but the contestants are still unknown despite rumors about the casting for weeks. In this regard, there has been talk about the choreographer and her husband Carmen Russo, Enzo Paolo Turchi I New TV He confirmed his participation.

In the weekly magazine he runs Ricardo Signoretti, The former dancer announced that she will participate in Big brother It represents a very important opportunity for him, but at the same time it is a personal challenge. In fact, separation from the family will be his toughest test. Wife, Carmen RussoHe gave him very clear instructions before entering the house, including a warning not to distract other contestants while he was on the reality show.

During the interview, Enzo Paolo How much did he say? Carmen Change him and warn him not to fall into temptation. But, The Turks He wanted to reassure her, declaring that his heart belonged only to her and that there would be nothing to worry about. He also shared that their daughter, Mariawill support him from home and will be excited to see him on the small screen.

The Turks He also expressed his personal fear associated with the experience in the house. Big brother:Feeling like living in a bubble as I suggested to him Carmen. But despite this, he was keen to point out that their relationship had never been so strong. There was no trace of a crisis between them, on the contrary, they were more united than ever. And for this very reason, Carmen wanted to set clear rules for herself. Enzo Paolo:Among these, the most important was not to pay too much attention to the other women in the race. The dancer admitted, with a touch of irony, that he might notice some beauties too, but he immediately reassured his wife that he would never go further than that. Enzo PaoloCarmen is the only woman in his life, and will remain so forever. Moreover, he stressed how important the support of their little daughter, Maria, who will follow his every move enthusiastically from the TV, is for him. Her support will be a great motivation to face this new adventure with determination.

Now, the wait is getting more intense: the public is curious to know how to do it. Enzo Paolo Turchi He will run this experiment and discover the other contestants who will join him in the cast of the new season of Big brother.

