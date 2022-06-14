June 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Biden, White House confirms candidacy in US 2024 election

Biden, White House confirms candidacy in US 2024 election

Noah French June 14, 2022

Biden on Usa Weekly News, #MarchForOurLives: "Continue to resist"

America takes to the streets against guns. Thousands of people from NYC to Washington have been protesting in recent months demanding reform after several shootings. “That’s enough. You have to act.” Said the President, edited by Valentina Clemente

March for our lives – Millions of people flocked to the mall in Washington, D.C., for the protest organized by March for Ever Lives, a group formed after the 2018 massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in which 14 students and three adults were killed. “We were naive that this would not happen to us. That’s enough. We thank everyone for their prayers, but praying is an act, an act we ask for,” said Cornell Whitfeel, son of one of the victims of the buffalo supermarket massacre at the hands of a white supremacist.

McConaughey at the White House – “My wife and I visited Wolde’s families who value the memory of their children. I’m here because the time for real change has come. We need additional restrictions and restrictions. So Matthew McConaughey, 52, a Hollywood star and Uvalde Texan, spoke at the White House conference after talking to Joe Biden about weapons.

The Oscar-winning actor pointed to the heart-painted green sneakers used to identify one of the killers at Wolde Elementary School on May 24, one of the most intense moments of the unplanned show. During the traditional conference. Before saying goodbye he said: “America, we assure you, we are not divided to the extent that they want to represent us.”

