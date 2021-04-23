Biden wants to tax stock market gains from the “super-rich,” Wall Street

The President of the United States is expected to present his plan in the next few days, before intervening in Congress. The new tax revenue will serve a Funding education and childcare servicesAnd two items of spending that the Democrats do not intend to back down and that are part of the US family plan.

In fact, tightening the tax burden is seen as a way to make the economy more equitable. Among the administration’s proposals is to increase taxes on capital gains (I.e., capital gain, i.e. when the stock is sold at a higher price than the purchase price), which can nearly double for those earning more than a million, rising from 20% to 39.6%. If we also add the tax on investment income that Barack Obama introduced and specify 3.8%, we arrive at a rate of 43.4%.