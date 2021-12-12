Biden laments “one of the worst series of hurricanes” in US history

US President Joe Biden on Saturday lamented “one of the worst series of hurricanes” in US history after the devastation in five states across the country.

“It’s a tragedy and we still don’t know how many lives were lost or the full extent of the damage,” he said, while at least 78 deaths have already occurred, including more than 70 in the isolated state of Kentucky. It has been recognized.

And Joe Biden said federal disaster response agencies have already begun to deploy there, and he promised that “the federal state will do everything they can to help.”

He also said that a state of emergency has already been declared in Kentucky, and more could follow if the governors of disaster-affected states request it.

Joe Biden said he intended to go to Kentucky but stressed that he did not want to “stop” relief efforts.

The US President stressed that the meteorological phenomenon is “more dangerous” with global warming, without establishing a direct causal link between climate change and the disaster that struck the country on Friday evening.