“Yes.” That’s Joe Biden’s response when asked if the Democratic Party was still with him. The candid response comes as rumors circulate about renewed demands for the president to withdraw from the White House race. According to rumors, during an emergency meeting called by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, at least four other lawmakers privately asked Biden to back off. Five Democrats have come out publicly, but the number is rumored to be higher.

There is a general understanding among House Democrats that Kamala Harris should be the nominee if Joe Biden decides to retire, CNN reported, citing unnamed sources, at the conclusion of an emergency meeting called by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Panic among Democrats and emergency meeting on Biden

“We are doomed.” Panic grows over Joe Biden’s Democratic nominationThe fear is that the situation could descend into unprecedented chaos as Congress reopens. To try to unify ranks and decide on a strategy, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has called an emergency meeting of party leaders, many of whom hope the president will decide to retire by next Friday. Although only five lawmakers have publicly called for the president to withdraw from the White House race, the risk is that the number will grow as the days go by. The New York Times reported that it had spoken to about 50 members of Congress who are calling for Biden to step down, while the Washington Post, citing an adviser to some major financiers, reported that “for every 10 people who want him out, there is one who wants him to stay.”

“Our mission is to take back the White House. We really need to have a family discussion,” said one Democrat invited to the virtual meeting. “We’re done” with Biden, another admitted, indicating concern about losing not only the White House but also Congress. In the Senate, which Biden has called home for his years there, powerful Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner is trying to rally a group of senators to call on the leader to retire. “I don’t know anything,” Senator Chris Murphy told CNN on the subject. “The president has to do more. This week is going to be the week.” California Congressman Adam Schiff was also cautious about Biden’s chances, convinced that Vice President Kamala Harris could win a landslide against Trump.

“We’re voting for Harris anyway, even if Biden stays in the race, because it’s clear she’s not going to be able to serve another four years. So why can’t we vote for her outright and give her a chance to establish herself?” asked former Obama adviser and CNN commentator Van Jones. Instead, Sen. Bernie Sanders has defended the president, advising him to change strategy and focus on policies, not age. As for Republican frontrunner Lindsey Graham, a key Trump ally, Biden will eventually be replaced. Much attention is focused on the next moves of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the only one with the political standing to have a frank discussion with the president about his potential exit. Many are also looking to Jill Biden, the first lady and senior adviser to the president, as a top pick. Russia is watching from afar, mocking the developments and, in the words of Foreign Minister Lavrov, calling it a “sad spectacle.”

Biden in Philadelphia



As the party debates its future, Biden is in Pennsylvania, a key state heading into November. Biden won it in 2020, but polls now show him trailing Trump by 4.5 percentage points. In Philadelphia, he stopped at an African-American church: The president quoted Bible verses, joked about his age—“I look like I’m 40”—and urged us to “stay united.” The welcome he received was warm, with attendees shouting “four more years.” The next stop was Harrisburg, then back to Washington, where Biden faces a crucial week between the NATO summit and the pressure to withdraw: time is running out to back down.

