“Biden is ready”, the White House assures. But Democratic senators still have concerns

Joe Biden is ‘ready, he’s ready’ to challenge Donald Trump The president continues to advance in the November 2024 elections: no step back after losing a televised showdown with his rival. After a disastrous June 27 debate with Donald Trump, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre reaffirmed the president’s candidacy. “He wants to continue to show that he still has work to do. He has important issues to solve for the American people,” he reiterated.

“He is more determined than ever to continue his work“, Jean-Pierre insists. “We believe that we should not see 90 minutes of that appointment”, “The president did more than any other president or administration in modern history, he did historic things.”

Later, pressed by reporters, he responded about the role of his wife Jill and son Hunter in Biden’s decision to move forward: “The president is the president, he’s the one who makes the decisions.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee that Biden was “very helpful in the conversations I’ve had with him, including several hours-long international meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.” and other leaders. There is no discussion among the members of the US Cabinet about the implementation of the 25th Amendment for the President of the United States..

What is the 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of cabinet secretaries to declare the president unfit to hold office and immediately transfer power to the vice president. The president can challenge the action, but the decision rests with Congress. To remain in office, the president must have a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate.

“Dem is deeply concerned.”

However, despite Dems’ publicly expressed pledges and support for Biden, he remains (“I’m with Joe,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told the press, reiterating to the press support for “the president and the Democratic ticket”). “Deeply Concerned” About White House Race Unfolding. The alarm was raised today at a closed-door meeting between Democratic senators, one of the attendees told CNN, who also considered potential voters’ feelings about how Biden could lose to Trump.