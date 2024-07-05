Biden increasingly alone. Donors and NATO allies: ‘Leave’ – News

Joe Biden is increasingly alone. Although the longest-serving president in American history continues to insist that he does not want to give up the race for the White House, pressure is mounting from donors and some party leaders to step aside before it is too late. Even NATO partners, who will gather in Washington in a few days for the alliance’s summit, are beginning to doubt the commander-in-chief’s ability to carry on the campaign and defeat Donald Trump.

After Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings donated more than $20 million to the Democratic Party over the years, the money seems to be bleeding. Abigail Disney, the filmmaker and entertainment heiress, warned that the Biden campaign and its backing committees “will not get another cent from me until they take the bullet out and replace it.” The multimillionaire donor blasted the campaign, saying: “Biden is a good man who has served his country well, but the stakes are too high to let shame dictate our course of action.”

Then came a letter to the White House from 168 executives and financiers — including Christy Walton, the daughter-in-law of the Walmart founder, billionaire investor Mike Novogratz, and Harvard professor Lawrence Lessing — asking for “withdrawal of the nomination for the good of our democracy and our country.”

As if that weren’t enough, according to Bloomberg, there is growing disillusionment and frustration with the aging commander-in-chief among NATO allies, along with fears that a Trump-led America will not benefit transatlantic relations. “It’s unsustainable,” is the widely held view of Biden’s stubbornness in Brussels, where European and alliance officials hope the US president will step back in favor of someone who has a better chance of beating the businessman and thus preserving unity in Ukraine and NATO. There is also concern, perhaps shared by the US administration, that the alliance’s summit scheduled for July 9-11 in the US capital will be overshadowed by the election.

The president continues to insist that he has no intention of leaving and says he is convinced that he can still beat his Republican rival. But despite the change in strategy decided by his team – more trips around the United States to show activity and visibility – the atmosphere has also changed in the Democratic Party and many leaders are turning to Harris, who at this point is considered the only possible solution. An alternative. And the one who already considers her a potential opponent is Trump himself, who has already drawn up an attack that he will launch in the coming days. According to the plan revealed by some of his advisers, the businessman’s tactics will focus on presenting the vice president as “extreme leftist”, pro-immigrant and anti-millionaire, and accusing her of inexperience in the international arena.

The truth is that the former president’s campaign fears Harris’s candidacy not only because she is a black woman of Asian descent, but also because she is young. Kamala is 59 years old, 60 before the November election, and she is about twenty years younger than Trump, and if he can play the young man compared to the old Biden, he will no longer be able to do so with the vice president. In the meantime, he has already given her a nickname, a kind of certificate of appreciation in the Trumpian mindset: “Laughing Kamala Harris”, due to a distorted video circulating on right-wing platforms that collects all the moments in which the second man smiles at Biden.

ANSA Agency ANSA Agency Biden’s new mistake: “I am the first African-American vice president” – News – Ansa.it Campaign spokeswoman: ‘He wanted to say he was Obama’s number two and chose Harris’ (ANSA)

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA