Biden, Covid, and Surrender: Can Kamala Beat Trump?

“Can Kamala Harris win?” The question Joe Biden would have asked in the talks over the past few hoursA sign of the US President’s openness toHypothesis of withdrawing the candidacy and making way for the vice president In the November 5 election against Donald Trump. According to the image shown by CNN, Biden, who had just tested positive for Covid and returned to Delaware, would have changed his position. The first public indication came with one of the last interviews, in which Biden linked the possibility of a regression to suboptimal health conditions: it is not clear whether Covid was, however, part of this discussion.

pressure on the president

The pressure from the Democratic Party continues, with public positions being taken by relevant figures in the party –

Like Adam Schiff — and with communications continuing behind the scenes. “Private conversations” with members of Congress “are ongoing,” a senior Democratic figure told CNN. Biden “is receptive, not as provocative as he appears in public. He’s gone from saying, ‘Kamala can’t win,’ to, ‘Do you think Kamala can win?’ It’s not clear where this is going, but he seems to be listening.”

According to ABC News, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with Biden on Saturday and told the president that a retreat would be the best option. But the senator’s spokesman flatly denied this, calling the news “gossip.” At the same time, there is no explicit indication of Schumer’s support for Biden, which has been expressed consistently in recent weeks.

Pelosi: “Joe, you can’t win.”

To complete the picture, the president’s most recent conversation — according to CNN — was with Nancy Pelosi. The former House speaker allegedly told Biden that based on current polls, it was impossible to beat Trump in the November 5 election, and that voting would seriously jeopardize the Democratic majority in the House.

One of the sources explained that the US president responded to Pelosi’s appeal by claiming that he saw the opinion polls indicating his ability to win, according to the source. Another source described Biden as defensive about the polls.Pelosi reportedly asked Mike Donilon, a longtime Biden adviser, to step in to talk about the data.

Biden’s response to Marca’s doubts

“Look, debate night was terrible, I was exhausted, I traveled all over the world, I wasn’t prepared, and I did poorly,” Biden admitted in an interview with Univision shortly before he tested positive for Covid yesterday. But when asked about calls from Democrats, including prominent Democrat Adam Schiff, for him to back off, the 81-year-old president replied: “With age comes wisdom.”

“I know the difference between truth and lies, I know the difference between good and bad, I know the difference between what needs to be done,” he added. Regarding support from the Latino community, Biden said he had a “good feeling,” noting that it was too early to take the current polls, which give Donald Trump a wide lead, as correct.

“Most communities don’t focus on the election until September, all this talk about who’s in the lead, so far everything between me and Trump is pretty much on equal footing,” he said.