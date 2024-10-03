Bianca shows the scar after ovarian cancer removal: “Life is beautiful”

Bianca Balti He faces the toughest battles with a smile and a message of hope. After announcing the surgery to remove ovarian cancer in the third stage, the model shared a group of photos on social media with her followers, showing her fighting spirit and optimism. ““Life is beautiful” It’s the hashtag that accompanies her posts, and it’s the slogan Bianca keeps repeating as she prepares for the event. Chemotherapywhich will start on October 14.

Among the published photos, the one he shows stands out The long scar on his stomachA tangible sign of the last operation. The model does not hide anything. On the contrary, she decides to confront the disease with transparency and strength, making her fans aware of her recovery journey. Other photos show her with her family, especially her father, in a moment of intimacy and mutual support.

In 2022, the model received one diagnosis BRCA1 gene mutationWhich greatly increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. For prevention, Bianca had already had one mastectomybut a few months ago he discovered that he had Stage III ovarian cancer. Despite the challenge that awaited her, Balti did not lose her determination and showed her scars to the world “Without fear” And continue to celebrate the beauty of life.