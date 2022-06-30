Beware of temperature changes for DIY tests, they may not work properly

Covid-19 does not stop and affects in different ways. Most people have mild or moderate symptoms.

They should arrive in the fall New vaccines against Covid and its variants. We hope to be more effective.

Moreover, we must also pay attention to the long Covid: A study says that the thyroid gland is damaged even after a year of infection, and fears are increasing.

COVID-19: Temperature changes are a problem for self-tests, pay attention to how they are stored

The health emergency ended on March 31, and infections with the Covid-19 virus always remain high. also because of The new variants 4 and 5 are the most contagious.

The payment obligation has also expired. But some may buy it for safety self test, These are the tests that should be done at home. But pay attention to how they are stored so as not to risk a false result.

In this regard, the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) in Germany has reported a high temperature sensitivity of anti-Covid tests that must be carried out at home.

In fact, storing it in a place where the temperature is very high would increase the risk of developing a stretch negative error. That is, the second line did not appear on the test, which confirms the presence of coronavirus infection.

But be careful not to store them in the refrigerator because homemade test kits against Covid-19 cannot withstand even extremely low temperatures.

Therefore, according to BMG, the ideal storage temperature for test kits would be between 5 and 30 degrees Celsius. It is always best to read the instructions on the package or the package leaflet.

Indeed, if there is a drawing on the package representing a house with sunlight, then this means that the kit should not be left even in direct sunlight.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and pertains to scientific studies published in medical journals, so it does not replace the advice of a physician or specialist, and should not be taken into account when formulating treatments or a diagnosis.)