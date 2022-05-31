May 31, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Beware of swelling and pain in the feet and ankles because according to experts it can be a symptom of this problem which should not be underestimated.

Beware of swelling and pain in the feet and ankles because according to experts it can be a symptom of this problem which should not be underestimated.

Karen Hines May 31, 2022 3 min read

If we are parents, it is natural for us to constantly worry about our children. We are always interested in their proper development and overall health. And our son also happens to complain of severe pain in his ankles that prevents him from even sleeping in the evening. This may be due to growth. However, if the pain persists for more than 10 years, it may be a symptom of an incorrect shape of the plantar arch, or the so-called flat feet. Left untreated, flat feet can lead to knee and ankle problems. It should be noted that this disorder is not only associated with childhood, but can also occur in adulthood, in the presence of risk factors such as obesity, foot trauma, arthritis and old age.

symptoms

Normally, the inner and middle part of the foot does not rest on the ground. The weight is distributed correctly on the outside to allow smooth walking. In people with flat feet, the middle and inner part of the foot touch the ground while walking and this leads to pain and swelling in the joints.

Flat feet can remain asymptomatic, in which case you will not need to see your doctor. Other times you may feel pain in the sole, heel, and ankle, as well as swelling in the metatarsal and rapid fatigue.

If these symptoms are present, it would be a good idea to contact an orthopedic surgeon, who will assess the mechanics of the foot and subject the patient to some specific tests, to make the correct diagnosis. There are several elements that may indicate the presence of this deformity. For example, if you notice that the sole of your shoe wears out faster on the inside, if the arch is missing, or if you have weak and sensitive feet.

See also  Is it visible to the naked eye this year? Here's the truth

Beware of swelling and pain in the feet and ankles because according to experts it can be a symptom of this problem which should not be underestimated.

The treatment of this deformity is preventive in nature. to avoid Painful problems like hammer toe and hallux valgus In adulthood, an orthopedist will usually suggest the use of insoles and possibly exercises and sports designed to strengthen muscles. Only if conservative treatments do not produce results, a doctor may suggest surgery, which is usually done between the ages of 9 and 14. Even in adulthood, you can seek advice from a competent orthodontist and the same applies: first conservatives are used and only then, if necessary, the intervention is evaluated. So beware of swelling and pain in the feet and ankles, as they may mask a more serious problem, and they should not be underestimated. If in doubt, it is a good idea to seek medical advice and completely avoid using home remedies!

Suggestions for reading

Toothache, exploding headaches, restless days and restless nights may just be a distant memory doing this.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is in no way a substitute for medical advice and/or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or prescribing treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to seek an opinion Always read the warnings related to this article and the author’s responsibilities that can be referenced. over here”)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

This NASA image of Star Wars quotes will change your day

May 31, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

I discovered a parasite that can make us more attractive

May 30, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Ozone alarm in Piacentino. Experts: “Dangerous health effects”

May 30, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

10 Internship in Corso Como? “Small money and a lot of humiliation”, the story of a coach after accusations against young people by entrepreneurial Fasti

May 31, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

How to access, edit and send

May 31, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

AEW: The atmosphere is still very tense between MJF and Tony Khan

May 31, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Beware of swelling and pain in the feet and ankles because according to experts it can be a symptom of this problem which should not be underestimated.

May 31, 2022 Karen Hines