If we are parents, it is natural for us to constantly worry about our children. We are always interested in their proper development and overall health. And our son also happens to complain of severe pain in his ankles that prevents him from even sleeping in the evening. This may be due to growth. However, if the pain persists for more than 10 years, it may be a symptom of an incorrect shape of the plantar arch, or the so-called flat feet. Left untreated, flat feet can lead to knee and ankle problems. It should be noted that this disorder is not only associated with childhood, but can also occur in adulthood, in the presence of risk factors such as obesity, foot trauma, arthritis and old age.

symptoms

Normally, the inner and middle part of the foot does not rest on the ground. The weight is distributed correctly on the outside to allow smooth walking. In people with flat feet, the middle and inner part of the foot touch the ground while walking and this leads to pain and swelling in the joints.

Flat feet can remain asymptomatic, in which case you will not need to see your doctor. Other times you may feel pain in the sole, heel, and ankle, as well as swelling in the metatarsal and rapid fatigue.

If these symptoms are present, it would be a good idea to contact an orthopedic surgeon, who will assess the mechanics of the foot and subject the patient to some specific tests, to make the correct diagnosis. There are several elements that may indicate the presence of this deformity. For example, if you notice that the sole of your shoe wears out faster on the inside, if the arch is missing, or if you have weak and sensitive feet.

Beware of swelling and pain in the feet and ankles because according to experts it can be a symptom of this problem which should not be underestimated.

The treatment of this deformity is preventive in nature. to avoid Painful problems like hammer toe and hallux valgus In adulthood, an orthopedist will usually suggest the use of insoles and possibly exercises and sports designed to strengthen muscles. Only if conservative treatments do not produce results, a doctor may suggest surgery, which is usually done between the ages of 9 and 14. Even in adulthood, you can seek advice from a competent orthodontist and the same applies: first conservatives are used and only then, if necessary, the intervention is evaluated. So beware of swelling and pain in the feet and ankles, as they may mask a more serious problem, and they should not be underestimated. If in doubt, it is a good idea to seek medical advice and completely avoid using home remedies!

